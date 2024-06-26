Durham School Services Helps Secure $27M in Newly Awarded Electric Vehicle Grants for School District Partners

LISLE, Ill. – Durham School Services’ school district partners have been awarded a total of $27 million in grant funds through the latest round of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program (CSBP) to electrify their school bus fleets. The funds will allow four of Durham’s partners to implement a total of 79 zero-emissions school buses into their fleet to replace existing non-environmentally friendly school buses.

National Express School (NEXS), a subsidiary of Durham’s parent company, and its other partners were previously awarded CSBP funds in round one and two of the program. In total for all three rounds, NEXS partners were awarded over $72 million in grant funds to procure 219 electric school buses in 13 states.

The CSBP round three grant recipients are as follows:

Boise City Independent School District 1

Compton Unified School District

Holyoke Public Schools

School District of Beloit

“These newly awarded grants are another major win for our partners and our Company as it further catapults us forward as environmentally responsible leaders,” said Brian Craig, New Vehicle Director, North America, National Express. “EV is an exciting, new journey for our school district partners. Together with our EV partner, Highland Fleets, our teams will work together to ensure a seamless implementation of these new EV school buses. I look forward to seeing the new electric school buses in action as we take another step forward in creating a healthier future and bettering the environment for our students and communities.”

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.