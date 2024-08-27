Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E224) Safety & Service: Decorated Minnesota School Bus Contractor Shares Secrets

School Transportation Nation – Episode 224

By Claudia Newton
Image via Facebook/Palmer Bus Service of Minnewaska, inc.

Headlines on back-to-school woes, ByteCurve’s acquisition and NCST updates.

CEO Jenna Fromm, COO Shane Johnson and CFO Chris Champlin join us to discuss the history, culture and practices that won Palmer Bus Service in Minnesota a Top Transportation Team award at STN EXPO Reno and the Contractor of the Year Award from the National School Transportation Association.

Read more about operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from IC Bus.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

