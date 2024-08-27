(STN Podcast E224) Safety & Service: Decorated Minnesota School Bus Contractor Shares Secrets

Headlines on back-to-school woes, ByteCurve’s acquisition and NCST updates.

CEO Jenna Fromm, COO Shane Johnson and CFO Chris Champlin join us to discuss the history, culture and practices that won Palmer Bus Service in Minnesota a Top Transportation Team award at STN EXPO Reno and the Contractor of the Year Award from the National School Transportation Association.

