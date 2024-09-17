(STN Podcast E227) Talking to a Brain: Expert Addresses Special Needs Student Support on the Bus

Tony and Ryan discuss recent news headlines that underscore the need for training and safety focus, as well as what OEM leadership changes and the upcoming U.S. presidential election mean for school bus manufacturing.

Jo Mascorro, upcoming TSD keynote speaker and an independent consultant with over 46 years of experience in the field of education, addresses treating the bus as an extension of the classroom, utilizing proper staff training and communication, and supporting and training students on good bus behavior.

Read more about special needs.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from Propane Education & Research Council.



Message from Zenobe



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.