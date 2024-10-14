What Do You Really Need from Technology?

As a software professional with over 30 years of experience in school transportation, I

have worked with hundreds of districts and witnessed both successful and failed technology implementations. This raises an important question. Why do some districts succeed while others fail? Is transportation technology inherently flawed, or do we lack the necessary skills to implement it effectively? As technology evolves, we must adapt alongside it. While some vendors might claim it’s easy, the reality is that there is no simple solution. Let’s explore the key factors to consider for successful technology implementation.

Do You Really Need to Change?

Throughout my career, I’ve seen many districts switch from one software system to another, underestimating the complexity and cost of such transitions. Changing software is an expensive and challenging task, especially for larger districts. Often it’s a multi-year project.

Think of software like cars. All cars have four wheels and an engine. The difference lies in the features. Similarly, most routing software can produce routes and give driver directions the rest are just added features.

More often than not, districts already have the necessary functionality in their existing software but don’t know how to fully utilize it. Before deciding to switch, evaluate your current software’s capabilities. Sometimes, a bit of training is all that’s needed. However, there are valid reasons for change, such as district growth. Ensure your reasons are sound and not a waste of tax dollars.

What Do You Want?

When working with districts, I always start by asking, “What do you expect the software to do?” The answers vary among superintendents, bus drivers, IT teams, routers, dispatchers, and transportation directors. Understanding everyone’s need is crucial.

For instance, tracking buses is a common request. Many companies offer this feature, but what specific information do you need? Do you need to see the vehicle speed, stop durations, telematics, or driver behavior? Clearly define your needs and ensure they align with the requirements of all stakeholders.

What Does Your RFP Say?

When consulting on Requests for Proposals (RFPs), I often find that districts struggle to write effective ones. Now that you know your district’s needs, crafting a comprehensive RFP is critical. Your RFP should clearly define what you need, including specific data and reports.

Vague statements like “Software must integrate with other district systems” are unhelpful and can lead to costly assumptions. Specify the exact integrations required and ensure all stakeholders review and proofread the RFP to meet everyone’s needs.

Do You Have District Buy-in?

Involving all stakeholders is essential for success. Take student tracking, for example. This initiative goes beyond transportation. Who will issue the cards? How will replacements be handled? Do you need card printers at each school, or will a central location suffice? Or should you outsource card production? Answering these questions and securing district support will help ensure the success of your initiative.

Do You Have the Right Personnel to Implement?

With the right software and hardware selected and all stakeholders involved, it’s time to implement. But your already busy staff now has an additional task. Many implementations fail due to a lack of time and resources. Ensure you have the right personnel in place, including a project manager to keep everyone on track. If you don’t have an experienced project manager, consider hiring one temporarily. A good project manager can alleviate the burden and hold both the district and the vendor accountable.

Do You Have the Right Personnel to Manage Your Technology?

Managing new technology often falls to someone internal, but they might not have the necessary background. Many implementations fail because the designated person lacks expertise in GIS systems, reporting, internet technologies, and other critical areas. Ensure you have qualified personnel to manage the system post-implementation.

Do You Have a Continuation Plan?

People come and go in any district. What’s your plan to ensure continuity if your expert leaves? Budget for ongoing training, even if it’s just refresher courses. Having funds set aside for training new hires and updating current staff on new technologies will save money in the long run.

Summary

When considering technology implementation, follow these recommendations for success:

• Evaluate Existing Solutions: Before deciding to change, thoroughly assess your current software; it may already meet your needs with some additional training.

• Understand Stakeholder Needs: Clearly define what you and other stakeholders want from the new technology.

• Write a Comprehensive RFP: Ensure your RFP is specific and meets the needs of all involved parties.

• Proofread: Carefully proofread the RFP and involve other stakeholders in the process.

• Secure District Buy-In: Ensure all relevant departments are on board and supportive.

• Plan for Implementation: Have the right people and sufficient time allocated for the implementation process.

• Hire a Project Manager: Consider hiring a project manager if you don’t have one in house.

• Develop a Continuation Plan: Budget for ongoing training to maintain system effectiveness.

Following these steps will lead to more successful technology implementations in your transportation department.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted in the September 2024 issue of School Transportation News.

Kerry Somerville has over 30 years of experience in developing transportation management and routing systems. He is currently CEO of Transportation Planning Solutions and can be contacted at kerry@ transportationplanningsolutions.com.

