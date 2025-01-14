Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E242) On the Court, Field, Ice, or Bus: Sports Principles for Outperforming the Norm

School Transportation Nation – Episode 242

By Claudia Newton

Analysis on the series of wildfires that rocked the Los Angeles area, school bus manufacturing data, and OEM developments.

Scott Welle, author, consultant and upcoming STN EXPO Charlotte keynote speaker, discusses his background and passion for training others to “outperform the norm” in their personal lives as well as the line of work they are in.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

The School Bus Safety Company completes the update and re-creation of their Train the Trainer Instructional Course.
School Districts Seek Student Protections from Immigration Enforcement

