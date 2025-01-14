The School Bus Safety Company completes the update and re-creation of their Train the Trainer Instructional Course.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The School Bus Safety Company (SBSC) announced today they have just completed the update and re-creation of their Train the Trainer Instructional Course for school bus driver trainers. The Train the Trainer Instructional Course is an advanced educational course for trainers in the school bus industry. It can be delivered online or from a thumb drive. The course includes seven programs and a 50 question final exam.

Jeff Cassell, President of SBSC, explained, “The most important factor in providing safe student transportation is the training received by the drivers. The quality of this training is a direct result of the knowledge and skills of the trainers providing the training. In many cases, a trainer is a promoted senior driver who has never been properly trained to be a trainer and is left to navigate the process without guidance.

Going through this course ensures that every trainer knows all the techniques and methods to provide the most effective training to the drivers. This will result in them doing it right, the first time, every time in everything they need to do to safely transport students.

There are many techniques to maximize information retention when providing the training to the drivers. This course explains all the techniques and how and when to use them to instill the safest behaviors into the drivers. Our original Train The Trainer Certification Course is now almost ten years old and we have included many improvements in this new updated course.

If you already have a thumb drive copy of our original course, upgrade to this updated course for a discounted price. If you access our courses online, you will automatically have access to this new course for no additional cost.

Good trainers are rare because we never make the time and effort to help them become professionally trained trainers. They are usually left to figure it out for themselves. Trainers going through this course will have a whole new set of skills to become the best trainers they can be.”