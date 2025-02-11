(STN Podcast E246) Internet is Foundational: Why Universal Services Fund Matters to School Buses

Ryan and Tony discuss potential school bus industry shifts in response to U.S. presidential moves on zero-emissions and tariffs, shed light on misleading headlines, and review OEM business updates.

AASA: The School Superintendents Association is on the front lines fighting for education and student service in the U.S. Supreme Court. Noelle Ellerson Ng, AASA associate executive director of advocacy & governance, analyzes a pending case questioning the constitutionality of the Universal Services Fund, which in part funds E-Rate, school bus Wi-Fi and homework access for students in rural areas.

