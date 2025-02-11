Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E246) Internet is Foundational: Why Universal Services Fund Matters to...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E246) Internet is Foundational: Why Universal Services Fund Matters to School Buses

School Transportation Nation – Episode 246

By Claudia Newton

Ryan and Tony discuss potential school bus industry shifts in response to U.S. presidential moves on zero-emissions and tariffs, shed light on misleading headlines, and review OEM business updates.

AASA: The School Superintendents Association is on the front lines fighting for education and student service in the U.S. Supreme Court. Noelle Ellerson Ng, AASA associate executive director of advocacy & governance, analyzes a pending case questioning the constitutionality of the Universal Services Fund, which in part funds E-Rate, school bus Wi-Fi and homework access for students in rural areas.

Read more about government.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from School Radio.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
A Supreme (Court) Debate Impacting Internet on School Buses?

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

February 2025

Safety takes the front page in this month's issue. Read articles about how student transporters are furthering student safety...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Have you experienced an increase in illegal school bus passing incidents this school year?
30 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.