Friday, February 14, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
HomeWire ReportsVermont School Bus Transporting Students Flips Due to Whiteout Conditions
Wire Reports

Vermont School Bus Transporting Students Flips Due to Whiteout Conditions

By Merari Acevedo

A school bus in Enosburgh, Vermont, that was transporting ten students flipped on its side during a crash with tow truck after intense snowsquall, reported NBC News.

The crash occurred during the morning commute to school around 7 a.m. The bus driver was transporting students when heavy snowfall and gusty winds created whiteout conditions. The driver reportedly had difficulty discerning the roadway from a nearby field, leading to the crash.

The Enosburgh Fire Department said none of the students or the school bus driver required hospitalization, and all the victims were evaluated at the scene.

According to the article, a second school bus was able to pick up the students and transport them to school safely. Additional details were not immediately available.

Advertisement

Related: Vermont School Bus Driver Arrested Due to Crash on Suspicion of DUI
Related: Vermont School Bus Window Blown Out During Shooting
Related: Teens Hailed Heroes in Kentucky School Bus Crash
Related: A Major Crash in Louisiana Involving a Stolen School Bus

Previous article
(STN Podcast E246) Internet is Foundational: Why Universal Services Fund Matters to School Buses
Next article
District Responds to Parents Fears About Immigration Raids on School Buses

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

February 2025

Safety takes the front page in this month's issue. Read articles about how student transporters are furthering student safety...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Have you experienced an increase in illegal school bus passing incidents this school year?
52 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.