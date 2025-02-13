Vermont School Bus Transporting Students Flips Due to Whiteout Conditions

A school bus in Enosburgh, Vermont, that was transporting ten students flipped on its side during a crash with tow truck after intense snowsquall, reported NBC News.

The crash occurred during the morning commute to school around 7 a.m. The bus driver was transporting students when heavy snowfall and gusty winds created whiteout conditions. The driver reportedly had difficulty discerning the roadway from a nearby field, leading to the crash.

The Enosburgh Fire Department said none of the students or the school bus driver required hospitalization, and all the victims were evaluated at the scene.

According to the article, a second school bus was able to pick up the students and transport them to school safely. Additional details were not immediately available.

