Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Home Multimedia (STN Podcast E25) How’s It Going? Two Transportation Director Updates on Busing...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E25) How’s It Going? Two Transportation Director Updates on Busing Amid COVID-19

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 25

By Claudia Newton

In-person classes have begun at some districts. Chad Schmale, the director of transportation for Santa Fe Trail USD 434 in Kansas, and Katrina Morris, the transportation director for West Shore Educational Service District in Michigan, share how school bus transportation has really been impacted by COVID-19. Read more at stnonline.com/tag/back-to-school.

Plus, technology disruption expert Jim Harris gives a preview of his Sept. 22 Tech Talk during the Bus Technology Summit. Sign up for this free training & live networking opportunity at BusTechSummit.com.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

Special message from the Propane Education Research Council.
Propane Education & Research Council

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleSpeaker Pelosi Vows to Seek Another Round of Coronavirus Relief
Next articleWhat You Need to Know About Electric School Bus Charging Infrastructure

RELATED ARTICLES

Multimedia

(Free Webinar) Getting Students Back to School During COVID-19

With so many unknowns about COVID-19 and so few answers, most of the nation’s students will begin the new school year remotely, while others...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E24) Informed, Educated & Prepared: Iowa District Ready to Run School Buses

The STN team discusses the ever-changing landscape that the coronavirus presents to student transporters, including the delivery of masks by the federal government, a...
Read more
Multimedia

(Free Webinar) Create A Student Safety Bubble With Modern Bus Technology

As schools reopen for in-person classes, it once more becomes apparent that illegal school bus passing is a rampant problem. More than 17 million...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E23) Buses Supporting Education: Transportation Director Outlines School Year Plan

Student transporters are doing their best to keep up service and provide educational access amid barriers such as COVID-19, inclement weather like the recent...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E22) Weathering the Storms: School Bus Operations Commence Amid COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, student transportation staff struggle with uncertainty on how to safely perform their roles and express concerns over job...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E21) School Bus Industry Adapts: Transportation Director Talks COVID-19 Challenges, Opportunities

COVID-19 necessitates continual adjustments as students returning to school contract the virus and decreasing state budgets leave less funding for new buses. But there’s...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

September 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school bus technology and how it plays a role amid the new coronavirus...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company allow hand sanitizer on the bus?
220 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.