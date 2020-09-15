(STN Podcast E25) How’s It Going? Two Transportation Director Updates on Busing Amid COVID-19

In-person classes have begun at some districts. Chad Schmale, the director of transportation for Santa Fe Trail USD 434 in Kansas, and Katrina Morris, the transportation director for West Shore Educational Service District in Michigan, share how school bus transportation has really been impacted by COVID-19. Read more at stnonline.com/tag/back-to-school.

Plus, technology disruption expert Jim Harris gives a preview of his Sept. 22 Tech Talk during the Bus Technology Summit. Sign up for this free training & live networking opportunity at BusTechSummit.com.

