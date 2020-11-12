Friday, November 13, 2020
(STN Podcast E38) TSD Virtual Live Podcast #3: It Takes A Village For Empathetic Transportation

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 38

By Claudia Newton

TSD Virtual attendees connected over the transportation of students with disabilities and special needs, which requires extra care and empathy to provide transportation as a service for vulnerable student populations.

New technology, cleaning products, vendor partnerships and parent communication are also essential for success. Charlie Hood, executive director of NASDPTS, joins Tony and Ryan to discuss recent innovations.

