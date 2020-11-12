Gallery: TSD Virtual Happy Hour, Podcast

The virtual Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs conference concluded each day with a live School Transportation Nation Podcast and a speaker’s Happy Hour.

Publisher Tony Corpin and Editor in Chief Ryan Gray welcomed new podcast guests each day that shared insight into the conference topics. Corpin and Gray were joined on Nov. 9 by TSD tenured faculty member and industry consultant Alex Robinson. They were joined the next day by Sue Shutrump, supervisor of OT/PT at Trumbull County (Ohio) Educational Service Center and also a TSD tenured faculty member, and on the last day Charlie Hood, executive director of the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services and a member of the TSD National Board of Advisors.

Find links to the recorded podcasts below.

A happy hour session concluded each conference day, and while virtual, it provided a space for speakers to answer questions, visit with attendees, and catch up.