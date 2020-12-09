Wednesday, December 9, 2020
(STN Podcast E41) Lemonade From Lemons: Pandemic Doesn’t Stop School Bus Industry Innovation

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 41

By Claudia Newton

The National School Transportation Association is calling for school bus drivers to be among the first essential works to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. But how effective will it be if school districts cannot require students and staff to take it?

Despite COVID-19 slowing operations, several suppliers and manufacturers are making exciting moves. Plus, a Jeff Bezos-led investment and federal interest in electric buses spell promising news. Read the latest at stnonline.com/industry-releases.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

