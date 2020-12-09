Kaup Wins NAPT Region 4 Election

Keith Kaup, the director of transportation for Pearland ISD near Houston and a former president of the Texas Association for Pupil Transportation, joins the National Association for Pupil Transportation board of directors after winning the Region 4 online election last month.

NAPT announced Kaup’s victory on Wednesday in its new School BUSRide magazine. Kaup will serve for the next three years.

Kaup succeeds Kenny Mulder, the director of transportation for Special School District of St. Louis County in Missouri, who had been on the NAPT board for the past nine years. He’s also been a member of the Missouri Association for Pupil Transportation board for 22 years.

