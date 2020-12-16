Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Home Multimedia (STN Podcast E42) Making the Best: Transportation Department Brings Community Holiday Cheer
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E42) Making the Best: Transportation Department Brings Community Holiday Cheer

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 42

By Claudia Newton

The last episode of 2020 sees Tony & Ryan reviewing new findings about COVID-19’s airborne spread and vaccine developments, as well as another potential federal stimulus plan.

Director of Transportation Cathy Bendis shares how operations are going at Harford County Public Schools in Maryland and how the district is supporting the community during virtual learning as well as spreading holiday cheer to students and drivers.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/holiday.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

