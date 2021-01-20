Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Home Multimedia (STN Podcast E45) 2021 Vision: New Year, New Administration, New Budgets
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E45) 2021 Vision: New Year, New Administration, New Budgets

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 45

By Claudia Newton

The Biden administration has ambitious plans for stimulus checks and ZEVs, both of which spell good news for the school bus industry.

Zonar COO Michael Gould previews his STN EXPO Virtual talk next week that will provide three opportunities for successful student transportation in the new year.

COVID-19 has heavily impacted staff and operations at Robertson County Schools in Tennessee. Transportation Supervisor Joshua Hinerman talks leadership, daily operations, budget and more.

Read more at stnonline.com.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleLion Electric Plans to Capitalize on School Bus Funding Pledge

RELATED ARTICLES

Government

$1.9T Biden Stimulus Plan Would More Than Double COVID K-12 Relief

When President-elect Joe Biden assumes the Oval Office on Wednesday, Congress will undoubtedly begin work at the U.S. Capitol on an ambitious plan to...
Read more
Special Reports

Student Transportation Purchasing is a Team Sport

With tight budgets continuing to plague the industry, some transportation directors speculate that obtaining any new technology this year will remain a challenge. Yet...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E44) Pivoting In the Big Unknown: Dealing With Curveballs Thrown by COVID-19

Some updates on the incoming Biden administration, how the new round of federal stimulus funds will be distributed, and how the school bus industry...
Read more
Event News

STN EXPO Virtual Provides Direction for Navigating COVID-19 Waters and Beyond

From school bus ventilation systems to decisions about requiring employees to take vaccines, school bus driver training during the pandemic to new communication methods,...
Read more
Multimedia

Mesquite ISD Highlights COVID-19 School Bus Safety Procedures 

Mesquite Independent School District, which serves a suburb east of Dallas, created an informational video to help students and parents visualize the new school...
Read more
Operations

Latest K-12 Relief Funds Cover School Bus Ventilation Systems

The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) confirmed for School Transportation News that school districts can use the latest round of COVID-19 relief grants to...
Read more

Digital Editions

January 2021

The first issue of 2021 contains articles on uptime, the use of video for training purposes, parents’ thoughts on...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Did you attend a virtual conference in 2020?
71 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.