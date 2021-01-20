(STN Podcast E45) 2021 Vision: New Year, New Administration, New Budgets

The Biden administration has ambitious plans for stimulus checks and ZEVs, both of which spell good news for the school bus industry.

Zonar COO Michael Gould previews his STN EXPO Virtual talk next week that will provide three opportunities for successful student transportation in the new year.

COVID-19 has heavily impacted staff and operations at Robertson County Schools in Tennessee. Transportation Supervisor Joshua Hinerman talks leadership, daily operations, budget and more.

