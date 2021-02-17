Tuesday, February 16, 2021
(STN Podcast E51) Advocate & Collaborate: Solving Transportation Problems in the Age of COVID-19

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 51

By Claudia Newton

Tony & Ryan discuss the Biden administration’s school reopening plans, masks and vaccines for students, and the latest federal stimulus funding bill being championed by school bus contractors.

Kelly Shahan, manager of transportation at Red Clay Consolidated Schools in Delaware, shares how technology and teamwork help with securing funding, addressing the driver shortage, and managing operations complicated by COVID-19.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/coronavirus.

Special Reports

Multimedia

