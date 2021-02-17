(STN Podcast E51) Advocate & Collaborate: Solving Transportation Problems in the Age of COVID-19

Tony & Ryan discuss the Biden administration’s school reopening plans, masks and vaccines for students, and the latest federal stimulus funding bill being championed by school bus contractors.

Kelly Shahan, manager of transportation at Red Clay Consolidated Schools in Delaware, shares how technology and teamwork help with securing funding, addressing the driver shortage, and managing operations complicated by COVID-19.

