Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Home Wire Reports Arkansas Preschooler Left Alone on School Bus
Wire Reports

Arkansas Preschooler Left Alone on School Bus

By Ruth Newton

A preschool student in Corning, Arkansas, located northeast of Little Rock, was left unattended on a school bus, reported KAIT 8.

The child reportedly fell asleep on the morning of Feb. 5 and was left alone on the bus for 45 minutes. Rebecca Worsham, the attorney for Corning School District, told KAIT 8 that the child did not require any medical attention and that the incident was reported to the Arkansas Child Maltreatment Hotline.

The driver of the school bus has been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Worsham added that Corning School District school bus drivers are required to walk to the back of the bus after each route to ensure that all students have exited.

“The safety and wellbeing of students is the districts’ highest priority,” said Worsham.

Find a more detailed article on increased accountability for students passengers in the March issue of School Transportation News.

Previous article(STN Podcast E51) Advocate & Collaborate: Solving Transportation Problems in the Age of COVID-19
Next articleSuperintendent of the Year Finalists Support Transportation with Differing Leadership Styles

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

Michigan School Bus Hit by Crossfire During Drive-By Shooting

A school bus in Grand Rapids, Michigan was hit with bullets during a drive by shooting, reported MLive.com. The incident reportedly occurred on Feb. 8...
Read more
Wire Reports

Arkansas School Buses Vandalized, Parts Stolen

Several Mayflower School District buses were severely damaged and had parts ripped out, reported Fox 16. Investigators said that two men entered the school bus...
Read more
Wire Reports

Wisconsin School Bus Fire Results in Over $500,000 in Damage

Several parked school buses caught fire on Feb. 2 in Burlington, Wisconsin, located southwest of Milwaukee, reported WISN 12. The Burlington Area School district reportedly...
Read more
Wire Reports

Denver-Area District to Spend $1.4M to Upgrade School Bus Cameras

Jefferson County Public Schools in Lakewood, Colorado, is spending over $1 million to replace older security camera systems on its school buses, reported The...
Read more
Wire Reports

Wisconsin Bus Shelters Feature Student Artwork Honoring MLK, Jr.

Milwaukee students created artwork inspired by Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy that is being displayed on local bus shelters, reported the Milwaukee...
Read more
Wire Reports

Lion Electric Plans to Capitalize on School Bus Funding Pledge

Canadian electric school bus manufacturer The Lion Electric Company is making plans to open a plant in the U.S., reported CNBC. Incoming President Joe Biden...
Read more

Digital Editions

February 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on alternative fuels, the mechanic environment, bus garage upgrades, and more....

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Is your operation interested in installing ventilation systems on board school buses to address the SARS-CoV-2 virus?
75 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.