Arkansas Preschooler Left Alone on School Bus

A preschool student in Corning, Arkansas, located northeast of Little Rock, was left unattended on a school bus, reported KAIT 8.

The child reportedly fell asleep on the morning of Feb. 5 and was left alone on the bus for 45 minutes. Rebecca Worsham, the attorney for Corning School District, told KAIT 8 that the child did not require any medical attention and that the incident was reported to the Arkansas Child Maltreatment Hotline.

The driver of the school bus has been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Worsham added that Corning School District school bus drivers are required to walk to the back of the bus after each route to ensure that all students have exited.

“The safety and wellbeing of students is the districts’ highest priority,” said Worsham.

