(STN Podcast E56) The Momentum Is Good: Funding Coming for School Buses as Classrooms Reopen

New developments spell hope for districts looking to get buses rolling back to in-person classes. School buses are mentioned in the nearly $122 billion COVID-19 federal relief package for school districts, and the CDC guidelines now recommend 3 feet of social distancing for kids.

Meridith Elliott Powell – business growth expert, author & speaker who will be presenting at the STN Transportation Director Summit – teases her talk on thriving in the midst of change brought on by COVID-19.

