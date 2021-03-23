Tuesday, March 23, 2021
(STN Podcast E56) The Momentum Is Good: Funding Coming for School Buses as Classrooms Reopen

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 56

By Claudia Newton

New developments spell hope for districts looking to get buses rolling back to in-person classes. School buses are mentioned in the nearly $122 billion COVID-19 federal relief package for school districts, and the CDC guidelines now recommend 3 feet of social distancing for kids.

Meridith Elliott Powell – business growth expert, author & speaker who will be presenting at the STN Transportation Director Summit – teases her talk on thriving in the midst of change brought on by COVID-19.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/coronavirus.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode is brought to you by Zonar.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Special Reports

Multimedia

