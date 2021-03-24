FBI Warns Transportation Agencies About Ransomware Attacks

The FBI said transportation operations and government agencies should be on the lookout for malicious software that uses extortion in return for a promise to remove the virus from the victim’s network.

The so-called Mamba ransomware, according to the alert issued on Tuesday by the FBI Cyber Division, has been deployed against transportation agencies, technology providers, manufacturers and others. Mamba weaponizes the open-source full disk encryption software DiskCryptor to deny users access to files. It then attempts to lure the victims into emailing the actor to pay for a decryption key to unlock their files

Read the FBI Flash memo on Mamba ransomware and ways to mitigate an attack.

The FBI said suspicious criminal activity should be directed to the local FBI field office or emailed to the FBI’s Cyber Watch division.

Related: More School Bus Connectivity Means Increased Cyber Threats

Related: Beware of the Security of Things in School Transportation Technology

Related: U.S. Education Department Warns of Potential School Hacking