Tuesday, March 30, 2021
(STN Podcast E57) Flip the Script: LIVE From the STN Transportation Director Summit

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 57

By Claudia Newton

Hundreds of transportation directors gathered virtually at the STN Transportation Director Summit to network with one another and meet with industry suppliers, in pursuit of crowdsourced solutions to their operational challenges.

Keynote speakers gave research-based tips on thriving in the midst of change, seeking new opportunities via federal stimulus funding, leading teams with trust, and staying mindful to combat stress.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/management.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Special Reports

Multimedia

