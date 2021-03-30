Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Event News

Agenda Set for School Bus Conference on Alternative Fuel, Energy Adoption

The virtual Green Bus Summit presented by School Transportation News and scheduled for April 20-22 will feature over two dozen speakers addressing nearly 20 topics that will provide transportation leaders with information on adopting green energy into their fleets.

Additionally, executives from the Propane Education and Research Council (PERC), Blue Bird, and First Student will provide perspective on marketplace evolution.

Suzanne Sullivan, the founder of government relations firm Sullivan Strategies in Washington, D.C., opens the event with updates from Capitol Hill on green school bus legislation and the federal highway infrastructure bill. Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of PERC, will immediately follow with a keynote addressing the path to realizing zero carbon emissions.

Claire Miller, the senior vice president of strategy for First Student, commences the agenda on April 21 by discussing the bus electrification project being developed by the largest private school bus contractor in North America. Phil Horlock, president and CEO of Blue Bird, speaks next about the company’s green offerings.

Day three features a conversation with Johana Vincente, the national director of the League of Conservation Voter’s/CHISPA. The organization is a founding member of the Electric School Bus Coalition that champions the rollout to school districts that serve low-income communities of color.

School Transportation News in conjunction with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory will also announce Green Bus Summit Awards on Earth Day, April 22, to small and large public and private fleets for their adoption of alternative fuel or energy school buses.

Other sessions and roundtable discussions over the three days focus on grant funds and grant writing, the experience of bus fleets adopting green fuels and energy, vehicle-to-grid and charging technology, the role utilities play in school district green fleet implementation, evolving battery technology, and more. Presentations and showcases by the event’s nine sponsors supplement the educational and networking opportunities to be offered.

Additionally, each day provides one hour of product-specific meetings and discussions at the Green Solutions Marketplace.

Registration is free of charge.

Special Reports

Multimedia

