(STN Podcast E58) Think Outside the Box: School Bus Challenges & Opportunities of COVID-19

Over 50 percent of schools nationwide are open for in-person learning, and vaccine trials hold promise for adolescents. Yet the Biden administration’s infrastructure and fleet electrification plans, which include school buses, face challenges in Congress.

Director of Transportation Kris Allen shares how Wasatch County School District near Salt Lake City is flexibly serving students during COVID-19 and recalls highlights of her 33-year career in student transportation ahead of her retirement next year.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/back-to-school.

