Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Home Multimedia (STN Podcast E58) Think Outside the Box: School Bus Challenges & Opportunities...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E58) Think Outside the Box: School Bus Challenges & Opportunities of COVID-19

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 58

By Claudia Newton

Over 50 percent of schools nationwide are open for in-person learning, and vaccine trials hold promise for adolescents. Yet the Biden administration’s infrastructure and fleet electrification plans, which include school buses, face challenges in Congress.

Director of Transportation Kris Allen shares how Wasatch County School District near Salt Lake City is flexibly serving students during COVID-19 and recalls highlights of her 33-year career in student transportation ahead of her retirement next year.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/back-to-school.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode is brought to you by Zonar.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleWebinar Shares Incentives to Drive Adoption of Electric School Buses

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

WATCH: Deer Crashes Through Virginia School Bus Windshield, Lands on Student

A school bus in Richmond, Virginia was met with a startling surprise when a deer jumped through the bus windshield and landed on sleeping...
Read more
Safety

School Bus Illegal Passing Legislation Catches Second Wind in Congress

School buses continue to find their way into federal legislation. Technically, a current resolution in the House and a companion bill in the Senate breathe...
Read more
Management

TD Summit Attendees Discuss Student Absenteeism, Transportation’s Role

A Michigan researcher links families’ lack of knowledge about and availability of transportation options as reasons for chronic absenteeism among school-age students in Detroit....
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E57) Flip the Script: LIVE From the STN Transportation Director Summit

Hundreds of transportation directors gathered virtually at the STN Transportation Director Summit to network with one another and meet with industry suppliers, in pursuit...
Read more
Event News

Agenda Set for School Bus Conference on Alternative Fuel, Energy Adoption

The virtual Green Bus Summit presented by School Transportation News and scheduled for April 20-22 will feature over two dozen speakers addressing nearly 20...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E56) The Momentum Is Good: Funding Coming for School Buses as Classrooms Reopen

New developments spell hope for districts looking to get buses rolling back to in-person classes. School buses are mentioned in the nearly $122 billion...
Read more

Digital Editions

April 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on upcoming school district budgets, contractors, illegal passing, and more. Read...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you concerned about the long-term effect COVID-19 will have on your department’s budget?
1 vote
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.