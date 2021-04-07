Thursday, April 8, 2021
ASE Designates June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

Automotive Service Professionals Month logo (Image courtesy of Maximum Marketing Services Inc.)

LEESBURG, Va. — As a way to recognize vehicle service professionals who are proficient, credentialed and committed to excellence, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month.

“Automotive service professionals go above and beyond, providing essential services to ensure that vital vehicles stay in service to perform their important roles and keeping the motoring public on the road,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “Because these skilled professionals deserve our thanks, ASE has designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month to recognize the valuable work they perform each and every day.”

To commemorate Automotive Service Professionals Month, ASE has developed a special logo that can be used by companies, organizations and individuals to recognize and honor vehicle service professionals during the month of June. The logo can be downloaded free of charge by visiting the ASE Tool Kit at www.asetoolkit.com.

“We invite all industry members to join us in observing Automotive Service Professionals Month in June and marking the occasion with special programs, recognition events and other celebrations,” continued Zilke. “In addition, June will be an opportune time for motorists to thank their own certified technicians on their social media platforms.”

About the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)

Established in 1972 as a non-profit organization, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is a driving force in the transportation industry. As an independent third party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence. Today, there are approximately 250,000 ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country. For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.

