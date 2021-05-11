Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E63) Do This The Right Way: Electrifying New York City’s School Buses

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 63

By Claudia Newton

COVID-19 vaccination rates are increasing and there is an update on distribution of the CERTS Act funds for bus contractors. Additionally, major school bus manufacturers made recent headlines in taking their EV businesses forward.

Corey Muirhead, executive VP of Logan Bus Company in New York, discusses looking to the future, securing funding and planning for fleet electrification in a city that aims to electrify its school buses by 2035.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/electric.

