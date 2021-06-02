Tuesday, June 1, 2021
(STN Podcast E66) Getting Back to In-Person: Tracking Decisions on Student Vaccinations, School Reopening

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 66

By Claudia Newton

Approval of COVID-19 vaccines for 12- to 17-year-olds may help student transportation get back to normal. Federal legislation targets transportation infrastructure and school bus safety.

Brian Trask, director of transportation, facilities & technology at Unatego CSD in New York, shares how technology like routing software and parent communication has helped his district adjust its school bus operations and stay CDC-compliant during and after COVID-19.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

