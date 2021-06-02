Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Multimedia

(Free Webinar) Evaluating School Bus Technology RFPs and Suppliers

Knowing the crucial details is paramount to the successful acquisition of school bus solutions. During this webinar, you’ll obtain useful RFP tips and learn how to interpret the subtle differences in details to eliminate misconceptions. What are they? Why are they significant?

Join industry experts for answers and insights about acquiring solutions best suited to your operations. Don’t settle on solutions until you hear these tips and notes to include in your RFPs.

This webinar will include a live Q&A session featuring two industry experts: Charlie Ott, transportation director for Fremont Unified School District in California, and Taylor Moore, territory manager for the school bus division at REI.

Key takeaways from this webinar:

  • Know the details behind the misconceptions about school bus solutions.
  • Hear how to address the misconceptions to facilitate more accurate RFPs.
  • Learn how to identify the misconceptions to maximize your surveillance dollars.

This webinar is brought to you by REI.

 

Featuring:

 

 

 

Multimedia

