(STN Podcast E68) Getting Up To Speed: Prepping School Bus Ops For the 2021-2022 School Year

Fleet optimization is crucial to student transporters for both summer school and the 2021-2022 school year. Transfinder’s President & CEO Antonio Civitella discusses technology considerations for bell time changes, bus routing and parent communication.

Additionally, Tim Farquer, superintendent of Williamsfield Schools in Illinois, shares how V2G (vehicle-to-grid) technology ties into school bus operations and EV adoption by districts.

