Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Virginia School Bus Driver Wins $10,000 for Going Above and Beyond

By Taylor Hannon
Photo by David George.

Chesterfield County Schools school bus driver Cheryl Whalen, or as her students call her Mrs. C, was nominated by parents for goHappy Hub’s EXTRAordinary Worker campaign, reported 6 News in Richmond, Virginia.

Whalen, who has reportedly been a school bus driver for the past 23 years, utilizes the transport time to teach students life skills. This includes providing prize incentives to her students when they read and write.

“If we read a book and write three sentences about that book, which gives her proof we read it on the bus, we will get a prize from the treasure bag,” 9-year-old Bayleigh told 6 News.

Whalen also pairs older and younger students together to serve as mentors. The older students are able to help with reading as well as teaching the young ones how to tie their shoes, for example.

Whalen reportedly already won a monthly award, however, on Tuesday she was presented as the winner of the entire campaign, resulting in a $10,000 check.

The EXTRAordinary Worker campaign was created to celebrate front-line workers who are consistently doing extraordinary work.

The article states that Whalen plans to use some of the money to throw a party for her students, including a bounce house and water slide, to give back.

