Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E71) Coming in Hot: Serving Students With Onboard Wi-Fi and Clean Fuel School Buses

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 71

By Claudia Newton

Coming off the Independence Day weekend and a heat wave affecting parts of the U.S., get details on the Emergency Connectivity Fund deadline for school bus Wi-Fi and $15 billion in federal funding for electric buses & infrastructure.

Gregory Dutton, director of transportation for Renton School District #403 in Washington state, talks summer school ops, prep for the 2021-2022 school year, and meeting student needs with school busing.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode's Tech Tip is brought to you by Premier Wireless.

 

