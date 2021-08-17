(STN Podcast E77) Discussions Continue: Mask Mandates, COVID Precautions & A Return to School

The return to school is anything but simple as districts navigate driver shortages, staff vaccination requirements, state mask mandates or lack thereof, and EV funding that may be part of the federal infrastructure bill.

Knox County Schools in Tennessee just restarted in-person classes. Director of Transportation Ryan Dillingham discusses proactive leadership, contractor partnerships, mask* and vaccine discussions in the state, and lessons learned from a fatal bus crash.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/masks.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

*Editor’s note — Days after recording this episode, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order allowing parents to opt out of any local school board or public health department mandate that students wear masks at school or on school buses.