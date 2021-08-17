School Districts in Texas Forced to Close Amid COVID-19 Outbreaks

COVID-19 outbreaks forced three rural Texas school districts to close just days after the beginning of the school year, reported The Dallas Morning News.

As battles over mask mandates continue in court, three school districts in Texas closed down for at least a week because of the rise of coronavirus cases.

The decision to keep students at home until Aug. 30 was made to ensure their safety and make sure each campus had the appropriate staff available, said Superintendent Tracy Canter in a written letter to the parents, reported The Dallas Morning News.

No online or remote learning will be available for students, although the district is working on alternative plans.

At this point, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district remains unclear. As a result of the closures, the season-opening football game schedule for Aug. 27 was also canceled.

New York, Maryland, Washington and several other states are considering mandates that require teachers to vaccinate; however, Texas is not among those states.

