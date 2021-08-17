Wednesday, August 18, 2021
HomeWire ReportsSchool Districts in Texas Forced to Close Amid COVID-19 Outbreaks
Wire Reports

School Districts in Texas Forced to Close Amid COVID-19 Outbreaks

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

COVID-19 outbreaks forced three rural Texas school districts to close just days after the beginning of the school year, reported The Dallas Morning News.

As battles over mask mandates continue in court, three school districts in Texas closed down for at least a week because of the rise of coronavirus cases.

The decision to keep students at home until Aug. 30 was made to ensure their safety and make sure each campus had the appropriate staff available, said Superintendent Tracy Canter in a written letter to the parents, reported The Dallas Morning News.

No online or remote learning will be available for students, although the district is working on alternative plans.

At this point, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district remains unclear. As a result of the closures, the season-opening football game schedule for Aug. 27 was also canceled.

New York, Maryland, Washington and several other states are considering mandates that require teachers to vaccinate; however, Texas is not among those states.

Related: Students on Georgia Bus Route Quarantined After Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported
Related: COVID-19 Could Impact Transportation Long After the Virus Leaves Students
Related: CDC Recommends Masking Indoors to Reduce Spike in New COVID-19 Cases
Related: California Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines for All School Staff

Previous articleColorado School Bus Driver Shortage Increases Amid In-Person Classes
Next article(STN Podcast E77) Discussions Continue: Mask Mandates, COVID Precautions & A Return to School

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

August 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on back-to-school procedures, EV funding, and features this years Garage Stars. Read...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you applying for federal grants to help with new technology or school bus purchases?
28 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.