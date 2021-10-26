Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E87) It’s All About People: Zeroed in on Student Safety & School Bus Driver Hiring

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 87

By Claudia Newton

This year, School Bus Safety Week focuses on the ‘Danger Zone’ around the bus. Director of Transportation Shannon Weber shares how Arizona’s Florence Unified School District #1 focuses on student training for increased safety and on driver recognition for improved teamwork.

Randolph Jerreld, transportation director for Rotterdam-Mohonasen Central Schools, reviews the harsh school bus driver landscape and dives into the pros and cons of efforts being taken in New York to curb the shortage.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/SBSW and stnonline.com/tag/bus-driver-shortage.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

