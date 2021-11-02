Thursday, November 4, 2021
(STN Podcast E88) A Team Like Family: Meet the 2021 STN Transportation Director of the Year

By Claudia Newton

Big headlines include potential new money for clean fuel school buses as part of the Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan.

Kayne M. Smith, Ed.D., director of transportation services for Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, displays stellar leadership and teambuilding skills which earned him the award of Transportation Director of the Year, yet he knows the value of relationships and still drives a school bus.

Smith discusses how he got started, influences through his 19 years in the industry, how much he values his transportation team, and how he handles current pressing issues like COVID-19, the driver shortage, clean fuel buses and new technology implementation.

Read more at stnonline.com/go/nov21.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Safety Tip is brought to you by Freedman Seating.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

