November 2021

This issue of School Transportation News features the STN Transportation Director of the Year, Kayne Smith, as well as an exciting preview of STN EXPO Reno 2021! Read articles on the staffing shortages facing districts nationwide and how transportation departments are discussing effective crisis management systems.

Buying Buses Better

Even though yellow buses look similar, transportation directors share how they research everything from manufacturers to fuel-type before making their financial decisions.

First Response

While COVID-19 may have taken the industry by surprise, directors discuss the importance of having crises plans for other foreseen crises such as natural disasters.

Back to His Roots

This year’s transportation director of the year, Kayne Smith, would never ask his staff to do something he wouldn’t do himself … like driving a route during the unprecedented driver shortage. The director of transportation for Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District in Texas leads by example and is pushing change, such as introducing propane into the fleet with a recent large order.

STN EXPO Reno 2021 Preview

The conference the industry has been waiting for, STN EXPO Reno, returns to Nevada next month. Browse the agenda, speakers and exhibitors scheduled for the trade show.

Are You Ready?

With the federal Entry-Level Driver Training requirements set to be fully implemented in February, a long-held idea to create a school bus-specific CDL is gaining momentum.

COVID-related Restrictions, Labor Shortages Add to Dispatcher Stress

Dispatchers are the staff members who literally keep school bus routes on time and their drivers in the know. However, in today’s era and amid COVID-19, a dispatcher’s job duties are more stressful than ever.

Trends: Vaccine Mandates

STN EXPO Indy in Photos

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Taking Care of People

Thought Leader by Ross Bernstein

Do You Have the Right Chemistry on Your Team?

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Let’s Save Kids Lives Together