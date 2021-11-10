Tuesday, November 9, 2021
(STN Podcast E89) Vigilance & Community: Tragic Headlines, Child Vaccines & Special Needs

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 89

By Claudia Newton

Recent illegal passing incidents, gun violence and school bus crashes have left school bus drivers and student riders injured or killed, highlighting the need for constant vigilance and safety focus.

The COVID-19 vaccine is becoming more mainstream, recently receiving CDC approval for 5-11 year olds, but how will this affect its acceptance?

Patrick Mulick, a board-certified behavior analyst and autism expert, will present an engaging opening keynote at the TSD Conference later this month. He joins Ryan to discuss reconnecting in person to transport and care for with students with special needs after months of a pandemic.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/safety and stnonline.com/tag/special-needs.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Conversation with Freedman Seating.

 

