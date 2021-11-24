Wednesday, November 24, 2021
(STN Podcast E91) Onsite at the TSD Conference: A Heart For Vulnerable Student Populations

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 91

By Claudia Newton

At the Transporting Students With Disabilities and Special Needs Conference and Trade show this past week, Ryan caught up with industry veterans and conference trainers Alex Robinson and Theresa Anderson from the Women in Transportation (wit.) organization.

They agreed that both new and seasoned attendees in this field display impressive passion and heart. Together, wit. and the TSD Conference foster mentorship, connection and interactive safety training so student transporters can gather, network and learn the safest, best ways to support students with special needs.

Get a sneak peek of the next TSD Conference, held March 17-22, 2022, and register now at tsdconference.com.

