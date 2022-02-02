Tuesday, February 1, 2022
(STN Podcast E97) Good Foundation & Solid Plans: Running a Business in COVID Times

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 97

By Claudia Newton

Tony and Taylor discuss the latest headlines: STN’s February magazine release, new online articles, the Feb. 7 ELDT deadline, federal clean transportation funding and new mask recommendations.

Matthew Stevenson, the new president & CEO of school bus manufacturer Blue Bird, talks people-focused leadership, opportunities amid COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions, future predictions, and alternative fuels.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Clean Bus Tip from Nuvve.

Maintenance Tip from Scraper Systems by Rite-Hite.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

