Tuesday, February 1, 2022
HomeWire ReportsStudents, Crew Safe After Gulf Islands School Boat Blaze
Wire Reports

Students, Crew Safe After Gulf Islands School Boat Blaze

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo.

Students and crew members on a marine school bus were safely rescued last Thursday after the engine caught fire on the vessel used to ferry children to school on British Columbia’s southern Gulf Islands, reported Vancouver Sun News.

The 33 passengers and all but one crew member were transferred to another vessel, said a spokesman with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria.

The one crew member that was not transported stayed behind to help tow the vessel to nearby Sidney for repairs.

He also stated that crew members on board were able to put out the engine room fire.

Jesse Guy, the secretary-treasurer of School District 64, said the students were in grades six through 12 and were being transported to elementary, middle and high schools on Salt Spring and Pender islands when the fire occurred.

Guy said the company had a backup vessel ready to transport the students back to their communities at the end of the school day.

Several vessels reportedly responded to the incident, including a fast-response rescue boat by B.C Ferries’ vessel Coastal Renaissance, but it was called off before it reached the scene, said the rescue center spokesman.

Related: Are you continuing with masking policies inside school buses?
Related: Late Buses & Angry Parents: Our Incident Management System Can Help
Related: Every Child Deserves a Safe and Healthy Ride to School
Related: Young Adult School Bus Drivers in Arkansas Discuss Role of the Job

Previous article(STN Podcast E97) Good Foundation & Solid Plans: Running a Business in COVID Times

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

February 2022

The February issue of School Transportation News contains articles on school bus safety technology, the newest air purification systems,...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you continuing with masking policies inside school buses? 
1 vote
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.