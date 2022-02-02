Students, Crew Safe After Gulf Islands School Boat Blaze

Students and crew members on a marine school bus were safely rescued last Thursday after the engine caught fire on the vessel used to ferry children to school on British Columbia’s southern Gulf Islands, reported Vancouver Sun News.

The 33 passengers and all but one crew member were transferred to another vessel, said a spokesman with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria.

The one crew member that was not transported stayed behind to help tow the vessel to nearby Sidney for repairs.

He also stated that crew members on board were able to put out the engine room fire.

Jesse Guy, the secretary-treasurer of School District 64, said the students were in grades six through 12 and were being transported to elementary, middle and high schools on Salt Spring and Pender islands when the fire occurred.

Guy said the company had a backup vessel ready to transport the students back to their communities at the end of the school day.

Several vessels reportedly responded to the incident, including a fast-response rescue boat by B.C Ferries’ vessel Coastal Renaissance, but it was called off before it reached the scene, said the rescue center spokesman.

