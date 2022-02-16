Tuesday, February 15, 2022
(STN Podcast E99) Blaze the Path & Make a Difference: Black Leadership in School Transportation

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 99

By Claudia Newton

Derrick Agate, retired transportation supervisor for Hopkins Public Schools, two-time past president of the Minnesota Association for Pupil Transportation and now a consultant, joins Ryan to highlight Black History Month, the struggles of being a black transportation director years ago, black representation in the industry, and the impact of connections between bus drivers and their student riders. Read more about him at stnonline.com/go/b3.

Additionally, Pam Caro, director of sales at Nuvve, talks fleet electrification, vehicle-to-grid charging and funding opportunities. Read more at stnonline.com/tag/electric-bus.

Conversation with Nuvve.

