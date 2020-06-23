STN EXPO Reno Moves to November

As the world turns during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the STN EXPO Reno Conference & Trade Show has been rescheduled again for the first week of November.

As reported in May, the new coronavirus forced STN Media Group, the parent company of School Transportation News, to seek alternate dates for the 27th annual event. At the time, the desire was for dates later in the fall, but at that time hotel and convention center host, the Peppermill Resort Casino Spa could only accommodate late August and early September.

New date ranges were presented to STN on Tuesday.

In addition to implementing six feet of social distancing between all guests and employees, the Peppermill said it will be using non-invasive thermal cameras to scan the temperatures of all guests at entry points across the hotel and casino. Guests with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher will be asked to leave. Guests at that point can request a second temperature reading, and if a fever is still detected they will be denied entry.

It is also temperature checking all employees. If employees do show COVID-19 symptoms, they must be fever-free for 72-consecutive hours and show improvement of any symptoms before they are allowed to return to work.

Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed at key guest and employee contact areas such as driveways, reception areas, hotel lobbies, the casino floor, restaurant entrances, cages, ATMs, restrooms, meeting and convention spaces, and elevator landings.

STN EXPO Reno is now scheduled to begin on Nov. 1 with the opening of the Transportation Director Summit. Day two of the summit continues all day on Monday and is highlighted by David Horsager, an author and CEO of the Trust Edge Leadership Institute. The “So, You Want to Be a Transportation Supervisor” leadership session also takes place that afternoon.

Horsager returns on Nov. 3 to kick off the full conference with a keynote address. Educational sessions will follow. The STN EXPO Extravaganza on the Trade Show Floor is that evening.

A general session on surviving COVID-19 is being planned for the morning of Nov. 4, followed by the STN EXPO Trade Show. Azim Khamisa provides the closing general session keynote address on Nov. 5 with a discussion on “Making Peace on the School Bus Through Restorative Practices.”

The new dates should no longer conflict with school startups, as districts nationwide roll out new operating procedures in response to split schedules of in-person learning, reduced passenger capacity on school buses, student health checks at bus stops, and additional challenges.

In the meantime, STN is launching a virtual event in September that will provide distance learning opportunities to readers free of charge. The STN EXPO Indianapolis + TSD Conference will continue to be held Oct. 8-13.