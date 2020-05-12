STN Podcast Episode 7 – When the COVID-19 Dust Settles: Maintaining Trust with Communities & Employees

Data from School Transportation News readers shines a spotlight on the challenges student transporters face as they prepare for the 2020-2021 school year in a world with lingering effects of the coronavirus. While these are uncertain times for all, districts must now figure out how to or if they can resume transportation services safely for students, as well as maintain an adequate force of school bus drivers.

David Horsager, author, speaker and founder of the Trust Edge Institute, joins magazine Publisher Tony Corpin and Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gray to discuss how student transporters can use these uncertain times to build trust with the parents and students they serve as well as their employees. Read more about Horsager’s 8 Pillars of Trust.

