TSD2023: Recap First Full Day in Video

Catch up with all the action during the first full day of TSD Conference, including clips from the previous evening’s welcome part at Topgolf.

Thursday featured an opening keynote by Dr. Ben Springer and an overview of his course ASPEN on the Bus: Managing Aggressive Behaviors. AMF Bruns also presented its Wheelchair Bootcamp, attendees learned proper securement of car seats and child safety restraint systems in school buses, and the first Ride and Drive at TSD Conference allowed attendees to compare electric, diesel and propane school buses while also experiencing the latest technology for routing and checking for students at the conclusion of routes