Durham School Services Expands Partnership with Duval County Public Schools

LISLE, Ill. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, is proud to announce that it will be servicing Duval County Public Schools’ Geographical Service Area (GSA) 1 students starting August of 2024 for the next five years. Durham School Services currently serves GSA 3, and now, together with GSA 1, will operate over 400 buses for Duval County Public Schools. DSS has been serving Duval County Public Schools since 2006.

DSS will operate a brand-new fleet fully equipped with air-conditioned buses and the latest safety technology such as DriveCam, Zonar, and CCTV. As a Partner Beyond the Bus, DSS’ Jacksonville team has been highly involved in the community and has participated in events such as the annual Children’s Christmas Party, Wreathes Across America, and school bus donations to the local police department.

“Durham is no stranger to Duval County. We started serving the community in 2006 with GSA 5 and then later in 2009 with GSA 3,” said Tim Wertner, CEO, Student Transportation Division in North America, National Express. “We are honored to be able to continue building a consistent, trusting relationship with the community and school. It is a testament to the dedication, hard work, trust, and positive relationship our team has built with the community over the years. We will put our best foot forward and make good on the Durham promise of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn.”

“We congratulate Durham for being the successful company in our procurement process and look forward to the great service they will provide to our students and families,” said Chayla Ferguson, Director of Transportation Services, Duval County Public Schools.

