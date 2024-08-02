WATCH: Blue Bird at STN EXPO Reno 2024

Following the historic announcement that Blue Bird would be adding lap/shoulder seatbelts as standard safety technology in all its vehicles, Tony Corpin spoke with Britton Smith, president of Blue Bird, on advancements of safety features on the company’s new buses at the 2024 STN Expo Conference and Trade Show.

