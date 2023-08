STN President Tony Corpin discusses the move to electric and alternative fuel vehicles and how Blue Bird is using the latest research to improve EV and propane buses for districts with Britton Smith, president of Blue Bird Corporation, at STN EXPO Reno.

Related: WATCH: STN EXPO Reno 2023

Related: Roundup: Green Bus Summit Sessions at STN EXPO Reno

Related: Gallery: Green Bus Conversations Dominate Day 3 of STN EXPO Reno