Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Advertisement
HomeMultimediaSchool Bus Driver Creates YouTube Channel to Educate Peers, Other Motorists
Multimedia

School Bus Driver Creates YouTube Channel to Educate Peers, Other Motorists

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Habersham County school bus driver Mark Arrowood started his own YouTube channel, “Oobies Tips,” to cover important topics such as traffic laws as well as advice for preventing bullying and de-escalating conflicts between students.

Arrowood, started his channel in May and has since posted more than 20 videos. One of his most popular videos is “When Do You Need to Stop for a School Bus? | Understanding Traffic Laws.”

In this video, Arrowood addresses the importance of understanding traffic laws to keep students safe. He goes over the rules and regulations of when to stop for a school bus, which includes when to stop on a two-lane road, stop on a multi-lane road and what to do when the school bus has its flashing lights on.

Although the laws included in the video are for the state of Georgia, the purpose is to demonstrate to viewers the consequences of not following laws and how individuals can help to keep roads safe for everyone.

Related: Florida School Maintenance Workers Feel Left Out Amid Raise for Bus Drivers
Related: Florida School Bus Hit After Motorist Fails to Make a Traffic Stop
Related: (STN Podcast E160) Technology & Techniques: Green Bus Expansion, Cutting-Edge Georgia District
Related: Using Camera Technology, Data & Training to Boost Student Safety

Previous article
BYD School Bus Wins Prestigious Green Bus Award
Next article
WATCH: Blue Bird at STN EXPO Reno

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

July 2023

Meet the 2023 Innovator of the Year winner, Bill Griffiths of Beacon Mobility, who shares insights on how teamwork...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.