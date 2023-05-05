Friday, May 5, 2023
Watch: ENGIE at the ACT Expo

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

School Transportations News Publisher Tony Corpin interviews Jamie Garrett in ENGIE North America’s booth at the ACT EXPO in Anaheim, California.

ENGIE has worked with K-12 schools for 50 years in California. The global low-carbon energy and services company recently presented a webinar with STN and discussed integrated energy projects and renewables on-site energy efficiency.

The company’s aim is to establish EV charging stations and eventually request full electric bus fleets. In order to push for this request, the districts would have to evaluate their available funding. The focus is that schools can eventually understand how they can access both buses and the infrastructure to support that.

