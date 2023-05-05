WATCH: Propane Education & Research Council at the ACT Expo

School Transportations News Publisher Tony Corpin interviews Stephen Whaley of PERC about propane and infrastructure at the ACT Expo in Anaheim, California.

Whaley discusses the benefits of an off-grid hybrid solution that can fuel propane vehicles as well as provide the electricity for DC fast charging by supplementing the fuel with wind and solar generation. A similar solution provided the charge for the vehicles used at the ACT Expo ride-and-drive event, and PERC will use the same technology to charge school buses at the Green Bus Summit ride and drives held at both STN EXPO Indianapolis and at STN EXPO Reno.

