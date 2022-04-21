Watch: How School Districts Hope to Make a Difference with EVs

With the U.S. transportation sector accounting for approximately one-third of the nation’s greenhouse emissions, one parent-led organization, Act Now, is pushing all-electric and zero-emission school buses.

For instance, Fulton County, Georgia, currently has one school bus that is completely electric. Many environmental advocates hope it is the first bus of many more to come. With diesel being harmful not only to the environment but also to children with health conditions, Act Now is recommending the electrification of as many school buses as possible, especially with the first $500 million of federal Clean School Bus Program funds for electric school buses coming soon.

