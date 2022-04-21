Taking Steps Toward a Cleaner Earth Through Greener Bus Fleets

School Transportation News is proud to lead the industry in seeking and implementing cleaner vehicle options for pupil transportation through the Green Bus Summit scheduled for the STN EXPO Reno in July.

The Green Bus Summit takes place on Sunday, July 17, at the Peppermill Resort Casino in Reno, Nevada. Attendees of the STN EXPO, held July 15-20, 2022, are invited to attend at no extra cost.

The day opens with an 8:15 a.m. keynote from David Horsager on “Eight Pillars that Drive Results” and how to build trust among district administration, parents, community members and stakeholders that a green fleet is the healthy, safe choice for students and staff as well as an efficient business choice.

Hear from bus manufacturers, infrastructure providers, alternative energy advocates and bus contractors on the latest and greatest in propane, electric and more options for cleaner school buses.

Participate in discussions with your peers from school districts and bus contractors on how they have incorporated alternative fuels and cleaner buses into their fleets.

The education continues all day and culminates with an outdoor experience from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. which will feature a live band, green bus ride and drive, Infrastructure Charging Zone, games, food, and beverages.

The Lion Electric Co. is the title sponsor of the Green Bus Summit, with Amply Power, Green Power Motor Co., First Student, Highland Electric, IC Bus, the Propane Education & Research Council, Nuvve, Synop and Zonar joining as Diamond, Platinum and Gold Sponsors.

Also presented during the event will be the Green Fleet Award, which is now accepting applications.

Green Fleet Awards School districts and bus companies that can demonstrate emissions reductions and positive impacts on their students and communities with the implementation of clean fuel and energy are invited to submit information for consideration of awards that will be announced on July 17 during the Green Bus Summit. Awards will be given to small districts and contractors that operate fewer than 100 buses as well as larger districts and contractors. Eligible fuels and energy include biodiesel (fleets must be using at least a B20 blend), CNG, electric, propane, and renewable fuels. Nominate a school district or bus contractor fleet. Entries accepted through May 31, 2022.

“The team at School Transportation News is excited to recognize trailblazing leaders that are focused on investing in cleaner and healthier school buses,” said Tony Corpin, publisher and president of STN Media Group. “Our industry will play an important role in reducing emissions while improving student and community health. I’m proud to be part of an industry of people that care about going green.”

Apply for one of 30 scholarships to the STN EXPO.

